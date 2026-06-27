Pirates bullpen on the hook for another deflating loss; Soto blows save

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pirates were one pitch away from a win against the Reds on Saturday. Instead, Pittsburgh blew yet another save as Eugenio Suárez hit a go-ahead three-run home run off Gregory Soto to give Cincinnati a 9-7 win at PNC Park on Saturday.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 1-0 CIN: Sal Stewart hit an opposite-field solo home run over the Clemente Wall in right field off Jared Jones. A 99 mph four-seam fastball from Jones caught too much of the plate.

Top 3rd, 2-0 CIN: Stewart came through again for the Reds (39-42) with a two-out RBI infield single to third base. Jose Trevino, who led off the inning with a double, scored from third base.

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