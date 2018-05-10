0 Pirates, fans prepare to welcome back Andrew McCutchen

PITTSBURGH - Almost exactly four months since trading the face of their franchise, the Pirates are preparing to face Andrew McCutchen for the first time.

Fans in Pittsburgh are ready to welcome back their team’s most productive player of the last decade.

With McCutchen and the San Francisco Giants set to open a weekend series at PNC Park, the Pirates are planning for their largest crowds of the season.

The Pirates will recognize McCutchen with a video tribute in the first inning break of Friday night’s series opener.

It’s appropriate for the player who led the team to three consecutive postseason appearances.

It will be understandably emotional for both McCutchen and the fans.

Except for the 36 games he’s played this season, Pittsburgh and the Pirates are all McCutchen has known in the major leagues.

He played 1,346 games for the Bucs.

McCutchen has rebounded after a slow start in San Francisco. His season highlight so far was a sensational game in early April, when he had six hits and a walk-off home run as the Giants beat the Dodgers.

A hot month of May has increased McCutchen’s season batting average to .250, and although that’s 40 points lower than his career average, McCutchen comes to Pittsburgh only six hits shy of 1,500 for his career.

The Pirates have exceeded expectations without McCutchen. They go into the weekend five games over .500 and only a half-game out of first place.

The Giants, meanwhile, are 19-19 after being swept this week in Philadelphia.

Kyle Krick, the right-handed pitcher who the Pirates acquired in the McCutchen trade, has only made 10 appearances.

Left fielder Corey Dickerson, who was acquired from Tampa Bay in a separate trade, is batting .323 with five HRs and 26 RBI.

