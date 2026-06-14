Pirates lose another Skenes start, drop series to Marlins

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates had who they wanted on the mound in Sunday’s rubber match against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park in Paul Skenes, but they were defeated 4-2 despite his quality start.

Scoring Plays

Top 2nd, 2-0 MIA: The Marlins (36-36) hit a pair of solo homers off Paul Skenes (6-6) to take an early lead. Heriberto Hernández led off the inning with a homer to left, and with two outs, Joe Mack cleared the fence in center for his second of the season.

Bottom 4th, 2-1 MIA: Jake Mangum’s RBI single capped off a stretch of three straight hits against Max Meyer (7-0) to get the Pirates (36-36) on the board.

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