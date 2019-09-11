  • Pirates pitcher injures finger in altercation with teammate, undergoes surgery

    Updated:

    SAN FRANCISCO - Pirates pitcher Kyle Crick underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a finger that was injured in an altercation with a teammate, according to a statement by the team.

    Crick’s surgery was needed to repair a tendon in his right index finger. According to the team, Crick was injured during a clubhouse altercation in San Francisco Monday with fellow pitcher Felipe Vazquez. Both players were fined, the team said.

    “The behavior exhibited by these two players last night is unacceptable, inconsistent with the standards expected of a Major League player and will not be tolerated by the organization,” said General Manager Neal Huntington. 

    The team expects Crick to be ready for Spring Training next season.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories