SAN FRANCISCO - Pirates pitcher Kyle Crick underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a finger that was injured in an altercation with a teammate, according to a statement by the team.
Crick’s surgery was needed to repair a tendon in his right index finger. According to the team, Crick was injured during a clubhouse altercation in San Francisco Monday with fellow pitcher Felipe Vazquez. Both players were fined, the team said.
More Huntington: he says the behavior of these two players "will not be tolerated by the organization." Crick is out for the season. The Pirates say6 they will have no further comment on this matter #WPXI https://t.co/VKNsCqsPom— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) September 11, 2019
“The behavior exhibited by these two players last night is unacceptable, inconsistent with the standards expected of a Major League player and will not be tolerated by the organization,” said General Manager Neal Huntington.
The team expects Crick to be ready for Spring Training next season.
