Pirates prevail: Ramírez shows grit in extras for wild win over Cubs at Wrigley

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

In a wild and wacky game at Wrigley Field, the Pittsburgh Pirates prevailed over the Chicago Cubs with a resilient 4-3 win in 11 innings on Saturday afternoon.

Scoring Plays

Top 2nd, 1-0 PIT: With runners on the corners and no outs, Spencer Horwitz grounded into a double play, but Marcell Ozuna scored from third.

Top 3rd, 3-0 PIT: The Pirates (9-5) tacked on two more against Edward Cabrera in the third. Bryan Reynolds roped an RBI single to right, and Ryan O’Hearn followed with a sacrifice fly.

Bottom 5th, 3-1 PIT: The Cubs (6-8) got on the board in the fifth inning when Nick Hoerner plated Michael Conforto from third base on a groundout to second against Braxton Ashcraft.

Bottom 7th, 3-2 PIT: Hoerner grounded out to short against Justin Lawrence, which plated Miguel Amaya.

Bottom 9th, 3-3: Down to their last strike, the Cubs tied the game on Alex Bregman’s RBI single to right-center off Dennis Santana.

Top 11th, With runners on first and second and two outs, Brandon Lowe hit a tapper back to Caleb Thielbar (1-2). The left-hander delivered an off-line throw to first base, which allowed Nick Gonzales to score on the error.

Just put the ball in play. pic.twitter.com/QQNI3s52XN — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 11, 2026

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