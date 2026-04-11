Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates prevail: Ramírez shows grit in extras for wild win over Cubs at Wrigley

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Pirates Cubs Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds hits an RBI single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) (Matt Marton/AP)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

In a wild and wacky game at Wrigley Field, the Pittsburgh Pirates prevailed over the Chicago Cubs with a resilient 4-3 win in 11 innings on Saturday afternoon.

Scoring Plays

Top 2nd, 1-0 PIT: With runners on the corners and no outs, Spencer Horwitz grounded into a double play, but Marcell Ozuna scored from third.

Top 3rd, 3-0 PIT: The Pirates (9-5) tacked on two more against Edward Cabrera in the third. Bryan Reynolds roped an RBI single to right, and Ryan O’Hearn followed with a sacrifice fly.

Bottom 5th, 3-1 PIT: The Cubs (6-8) got on the board in the fifth inning when Nick Hoerner plated Michael Conforto from third base on a groundout to second against Braxton Ashcraft.

Bottom 7th, 3-2 PIT: Hoerner grounded out to short against Justin Lawrence, which plated Miguel Amaya.

Bottom 9th, 3-3: Down to their last strike, the Cubs tied the game on Alex Bregman’s RBI single to right-center off Dennis Santana.

Top 11th, With runners on first and second and two outs, Brandon Lowe hit a tapper back to Caleb Thielbar (1-2). The left-hander delivered an off-line throw to first base, which allowed Nick Gonzales to score on the error.

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