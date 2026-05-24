Pirates salvage series with win over Blue Jays; Valdez’s first hit a big one

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Mitch Keller had a strong start and Esmerlyn Valdez’s first-career hit was one of three home runs for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 1-0 PIT: On the very first pitch of the game from Dylan Cease (3-3), Spencer Horwitz belted a home run to right field.

Top 2nd, 2-0 PIT: Just as they did in the first, the Pirates (27-26) led off the second inning with a home run off Cease. Oneil Cruz’s solo home run to right field doubled the lead.

Click here to read more on PGHBaseballNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group