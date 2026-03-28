Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates walked off in extras; squandered chances, Keller’s gem goes to waste

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Pirates Mets Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' pitcher Mitch Keller (23) throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Mitch Keller delivered a gem for the Pittsburgh Pirates but the offense wasted far too many chances in a 4-2 walk-off loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field on Saturday evening.

Scoring Plays

Top 10th, 1-0 Pirates: Nick Gonzales singled to left-center off Luis García. Automatic runner Bryan Reynolds scored from second base.

Bottom 10th, 1-1: Luis Torrens singled off Hunter Barco with the bases loaded and everyone moved up 90 feet to tie the game.

Top 11th, 2-1 Pirates: After automatic Jake Mangum advanced to third, he scored on a Bryan Reynolds infield single to retake the lead.

Bottom 11th: 4-2, Mets: Luis Robert Jr. delivered a three-run walk-off home run off Barco (0-1) to left-center field.

Key Moment

Luis Robert Jr.’s first home run with the Mets couldn’t have come at a better time.

Click here to read more on PGHBaseballNOW.

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