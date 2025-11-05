Pittsburgh Pirates set 2026 spring training schedule

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced their 2026 spring training schedule, featuring 31 games in the Grapefruit League, with 16 games to be held at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida.

The Pirates will kick off their spring training on Feb. 21 with a game against the Baltimore Orioles in Sarasota, followed by their home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Feb. 22.

The schedule includes notable matchups such as hosting the New York Yankees on Feb. 23 and playing against Team Colombia on March 3.

The Pirates’ schedule also features an overnight trip to Florida’s east coast for games against the Houston Astros on Feb. 28 and the St. Louis Cardinals on March 1. This marks their first trip to the East Coast since 2006 and their first overnight trip since 2000. On March 5, the Pirates will host the Cardinals in Bradenton, which will be their first time hosting St. Louis for a spring training game since 1998. Additionally, they will welcome the Houston Astros to LECOM Park on March 17 for the first time since 2016.

The Pirates’ Spring Breakout Game is scheduled against the Detroit Tigers on March 20, and they will conclude their Grapefruit League play by hosting the Atlanta Braves on March 23.

The complete schedule is available on the Pirates’ official website, with further details on game times, ticket pricing and on-sale dates to be announced later.

