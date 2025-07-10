Pittsburgh Pirates unveil plan to make Bucco Brick messages permanent at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced plans to install permanent bronze plaques at PNC Park, showcasing fan messages from the Bucco Bricks program.

The Pirates presented the final plans to the Pittsburgh Sports Exhibition Authority, which approved the installation of 60 bronze plaques on the ballpark’s facade. These plaques will display over 10,000 messages originally engraved on bricks around PNC Park.

“We know how important these messages and memories are to our fans,” said Pirates President Travis Williams. “This plan accomplishes our stated goal of improving upon the permanence of the display while maintaining the essence of the original program.”

The bronze plaques, designed by architect Janet Marie-Smith and The Canopy Team, will be placed along West General Robinson Street and Mazeroski Way. Each plaque will be approximately 5 feet tall and 6 feet in length, holding nearly 170 messages.

The park said the updated vertical design will allow fans to locate their messages more easily.

The installation is scheduled to be completed by Opening Day 2026, offering a more durable solution compared to the original bricks, which have suffered damage over the years due to environmental factors and foot traffic.

