Why did Agrazal get quick hook?

Clint Hurdle gets criticized heavily at times by fans for the way he handles his pitching staff —particularly his bullpen — and, at times, rightfully so. “Hurdled” is the favorite term of the social-media crowd.
Hurdle’s critics could have said the Pirates manager “Hurdled” Dario Agrazal on Wednesday. He lifted the rookie pitcher with two outs in the fourth inning, the Pirates trailing just 3-0 and the right-hander’s pitch count at just 55.
The move also seemed odd because Reds first baseman Joey Votto was coming to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded. Agrazal had struck out Votto in his first two plate appearances.
It was hard to argue with the result. Michael Feliz came on and got Votto to fly out to right field to end the threat, though it wasn’t enough to turn the tide in a game the Pirates lost 4-1 at Great American Ball Park to fall to 3-16 since the All-Star break.
