Mike Tomlin clinches 18th consecutive non-losing season

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin clinched an 18th consecutive non-losing season with Sunday’s 44-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Tomlin holds the NFL record for the most consecutive non-losing seasons to start a coaching career.

Overall, the Steelers haven’t had a losing season since 2003, which is by far the longest active streak in the NFL. With the win over Cincinnati, the Steelers tied the longest non-losing season streak in NFL history with the Dallas Cowboys’ 21-year run from 1965-85. The Steelers finished 8-8 four times over the past two decades (2006, 2012, 2013 and 2018). The next-longest streak of non-losing seasons is 19 by the New England Patriots. New England never had a below .500 season during their two separate dynasty eras from 2001 to 2019.

Only Tom Landry (21 seasons, 1965-1985) and Bill Belichick (19 seasons, 2001-2019) have more consecutive seasons without a losing record than Tomlin’s 18. Landry had five consecutive losing seasons to start his career with the Dallas Cowboys, while Belichick had losing seasons in Cleveland and in his first season in New England.

