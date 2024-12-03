3 Steelers players lead in Pro Bowl voting

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, place kicker Chris Boswell and special teams ace Miles Killebrew are leading their respective positions in the AFC Pro Bowl vote, which opened up last Monday. The Steelers have the fifth-most votes as a team overall and the third-most in the AFC.

Steelers All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt had a huge strip sack on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in Sunday’s 44-38 win. He now has a league-best five forced fumbles. Out of Watt’s five forced fumbles, three were strip sacks. He also tied James Harrison for second place in franchise history with 32 strip sacks. Greg Lloyd has the record with 33.

