    PITTSBURGH - Following NFL officials clearing him from the Commissioner's Exempt List Thursday, Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo apologized to his teammates for being a distraction.

    Chickillo was arrested at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort last week for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. All charges in the case were withdrawn.

