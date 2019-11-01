PITTSBURGH - Following NFL officials clearing him from the Commissioner's Exempt List Thursday, Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo apologized to his teammates for being a distraction.
Chickillo was arrested at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort last week for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. All charges in the case were withdrawn.
