    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown said he and team owner Art Rooney II agree that “it is time to move on.”

    In a tweet Tuesday, Brown said he and Rooney had a “great meeting.”

    “We discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues,” Brown said in the tweet, which included a photo of Brown with Rooney.

    The tweet went on to say, “We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and Steelers organization.”

    It was reported last week that Rooney was in Florida to meet with Brown.

