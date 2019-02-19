PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown said he and team owner Art Rooney II agree that “it is time to move on.”
In a tweet Tuesday, Brown said he and Rooney had a “great meeting.”
“We discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues,” Brown said in the tweet, which included a photo of Brown with Rooney.
Had a great meeting with Mr.Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization! #CallGod #Boomin pic.twitter.com/DEgURchvhW— Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 19, 2019
The tweet went on to say, “We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and Steelers organization.”
It was reported last week that Rooney was in Florida to meet with Brown.
