Back in line for starter’s job, laidback Justin Fields not sweating ‘wave of emotions’

Some have said that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields has looked disinterested in times in the early part of his tenure with the team.

Fields is an excitable player on the field. Off the field, he’s as laid-back as they come. When it comes to the emotional roller-coaster of the last week, that’s probably a good thing.

Fields and Russell Wilson had been battling for the Steelers’ starting quarterback job since they both joined the team in consecutive transactions in March. Last Wednesday, head coach Mike Tomlin took both quarterbacks into his office, and informed them both that Wilson would be the team’s starting quarterback.

Fields didn’t freak out. He didn’t get down in the dumps. He just went back to work.

“I have the same process every week,” Fields said on Friday. “I learned my rookie year how fast things can change. I remember my third game, rookie season, Andy Dalton, he was just running out of bounds. It looked like a normal play and he tweaked his knee and then right then and there, I was in. I always prepare like I’m a starter. Like I’ve said before, you never know what’s gonna happen.”

