Former Steelers linebacker Devin Bush arrested on assault charges in Allegheny County

BELL ACRES, Pa. — Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush was arrested on assault charges over the weekend in Allegheny County.

Bush, 26, is charged with simple assault and harassment after a domestic dispute at his home on Sunday in Bell Acres.

According to court documents, Bush’s girlfriend told police she and Bush got into an argument Sunday morning.

His girlfriend told police that during the argument, Bush pinned her against a massage table and put his full body weight on her while trying to get her phone. She told officers that Bush eventually got her cell phone and smashed it so she could not call for help.

His girlfriend said she was eventually able to get out of the home with her daughter to a neighbor’s house.

According to police, Bush admitted to smashing her cell phone, but denied getting physical with her.

Bush was released on non-monetary bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

Bush was the Steelers’ first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and played with the team for four seasons.

After the Steelers let him go, Bush spent one season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023 before going to the Cleveland Browns in 2024.

Bush re-signed with Cleveland on a one-year contract earlier this year.

