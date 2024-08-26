Former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster reunites with Chiefs

This story originally appeared on Steelersnow.com.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to a report by Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

Smith-Schuster had been released by the New England Patriots early in the preseason and was a free agent. The Steelers did not show any public interest in reuniting with their former draft pick, despite an obvious need for the position.

Smith-Schuster will instead get back together with the Chiefs, where he spent the 2022 season. Playing with Patrick Mahomes and company, Smith-Schuster caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns, the second-best yardage total of his career. He also appeared in three playoff games as the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, adding another 10 catches for 89 yards.

