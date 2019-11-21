The NFL said they found "no such evidence" of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph using a racial slur during last week's brawl during the Steelers vs Browns game at Heinz Field.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league looked into Myles Garrett’s allegations that Mason Rudolph used a racial slur last Thursday night before the brawl “and found no such evidence.”— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2019
Mason Rudolph's attorney spoke out about the allegations on Thursday.
Rudolph's attorney said that during Myles Garrett's suspension appeal he accused the Steelers QB of using a racial slur against him before swinging his helmet at his head.
November 21, 2019
Rudolph's attorney said that that is a lie and that Garrett never made the allegations in the aftermath of the game or prior to the hearing.
Players, analysts react after Steelers' Rudolph hit with helmet
Steelers Cam Heyward told Channel 11's Chase Williams, "It never got to a racial slur. For it to be used in your appeal is just stupid to me. Own up to your mistakes and move on."
“One action doesn’t deserve another” — Cam Heyward says Mason Rudolph didn’t use any racial slurs towards Myles Garrett in the brawl last Thursday pic.twitter.com/ayYY8TYqh7— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 21, 2019
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rudolph also strongly denies the accusation.
