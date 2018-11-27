Man sentenced for threatening mass shooting at Heinz Field during Steelers game

A Texas man has been sentenced to prison for threatening to shoot and kill players and fans at Heinz Field during a Pittsburgh Steelers game.
We're working to learn more, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
Related Headlines
Yuttana Choochongkol, 40, also known as Jason Manotham, pleaded guilty in federal court in July, saying he made online threats to kill fans and players at January's playoff game against Jacksonville.
RELATED:
- Man admits he threatened to kill players, fans at Heinz Field
- Texas man faces federal charge for threatening Steelers, fans
Choochongkol will spend 18 months in a federal prison, and also be provided with a mental health evaluation and treatment as well as drug and alcohol counseling. Three years of supervised probation will then follow.
He allegedly used the screen name "Kill Roethlisberger."
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 shot near local school as students were walking home
- 12 people charged in relation to $87M in false Medicaid claims
- Man who killed himself after shooting neighbors thought they were spying on him
- VIDEO: Family still seeking answers nearly two years after unexpected death
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}