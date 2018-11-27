  • Man sentenced for threatening mass shooting at Heinz Field during Steelers game

    A Texas man has been sentenced to prison for threatening to shoot and kill players and fans at Heinz Field during a Pittsburgh Steelers game.

    Yuttana Choochongkol, 40, also known as Jason Manotham, pleaded guilty in federal court in July, saying he made online threats to kill fans and players at January's playoff game against Jacksonville. 

    Choochongkol will spend 18 months in a federal prison, and also be provided with a mental health evaluation and treatment as well as drug and alcohol counseling. Three years of supervised probation will then follow.

    He allegedly used the screen name "Kill Roethlisberger."

