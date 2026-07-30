Mike McCarthy introduces new philosophy called the ‘Steelers Six’

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy revealed during his pre-practice interview on Thursday that he is installing six key fundamentals. He calls it the “Steelers Six.”

They include ball security, blocking, big plays, finish/pursuit, mannerisms (disguises), tackling and breaking tackles.

One thing has been evident with McCarthy so far, and that is his attention to detail. The “Steelers Six” motto certainly emphasizes the key components that it takes to win football games.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph loves how McCarthy hones in on attention to detail.

“I love everything about Mike Tomlin, but I really love Coach McCarthy’s attention to detail and the way that he’s installed, basically, our whole offense,” Rudolph said on Wednesday. “He’s been around so many great quarterbacks and he’s seen so many great. It seems like he’s got 30, 40 years of calling two-minute plays, and so that’s a big emphasis you saw today. So, it’s been fun to just pick up anything that he’s installing.”

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