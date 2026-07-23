‘The Pat McAfee Show’ will return to Steelers Training Camp

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

“The Pat McAfee Show” will be back at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. McAfee revealed on his show on Thursday that the crew will be at St. Vincent College on Aug. 3 for Steelers training camp.

Plum native Pat McAfee brought The Pat McAfee Show to St. Vincent College for the first time last year.

“We had a blast last year. It was so hot,” McAfee said. “That’s training camp, though. That’s what we need. We’re going to see Mike McCarthy at training camp for the first time. Cannot wait. Just to hear the speeches, everything on how the boys are handling it. August 3rd we’ll be at Steelers training camp. That’s sooner than it is later.”

Click here to read more on SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group