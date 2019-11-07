0 Breaking down JuJu Smith-Schuster's stats after 8 games

PITTSBURGH - JuJu Smith-Schuster isn't exactly having the season some expected after being elevated to the number one option once Antonio Brown was traded. But despite his lackluster box scores, head coach Mike Tomlin isn't too worried.

"I have no issues with how he has handled himself in some of those matchups," Tomlin said. "Statistics might not tell the story."

To his credit, JuJu has been a complete pro about not getting the ball. But, when you're the youngest player in NFL history to reach 200 catches, patience is tough to come by.

"From my perspective, not getting the ball, whatever you do, a win is a win," Smith-Schuster said. "That's what you need to do to get to the championship."

But to get there, he'll need to be more involved. Through eight games, his numbers between this year and last are drastic. Is he getting open? Is he fighting through double coverage? Or is Mason Rudolph just not giving him the opportunities?



"We're still going to play. We're still going to rock," JuJu said. "Whoever is in that huddle, in our room, that's what the Steelers do."

Tomlin says the stats may not tell the whole story with JuJu's season, but they do say he's not involved enough. Last Sunday against the Colts, he only got five targets while 26 went elsewhere. When asked Wednesday how he can get more involved, he answered, ​"I don't know. You just have to throw the ball my way."

