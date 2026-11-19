PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to the practice field Wednesday afternoon following a devastating loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, shifting their focus toward an upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the team’s need to rebound while announcing several key roster and injury updates.

The defeat halted momentum for the Steelers, who had previously responded to a Week Four loss against the Cleveland Browns by winning four consecutive games.

McCarthy noted that the team conducted self-reflection over the past several days, reviewing game tape to identify trends and ensure the group heads in the right direction.

McCarthy emphasized that managing success remains one of the primary challenges for the roster after winning four games on the road.

“That’s a question we all have to ask ourselves,” McCarthy said. “You know, we won four on the road. Did we handle that? You know, we had a chance to step away. We were fresh. You know, we were healthy and came back. You know, and our performance was what it was. So time to reflect, look at the mirror, but it’s time to prepare to beat Philadelphia.”

On the injury front, the Steelers placed offensive lineman Mason McCormick on injured reserve after he was carted off the field with an ankle injury during Sunday’s game.

According to Ian Rapaport, McCormick dislocated his ankle without sustaining any fractures, and athletic trainers popped the ankle back in place on the field without requiring surgery. While McCormick is now on injured reserve, there is a chance he could return in the postseason.

Safety DeShon Elliott worked with the rehabilitation group on Wednesday. Elliott was ruled out of Sunday’s game in Cincinnati after injuring his knee during pregame warmups.

The Steelers also opened the 21-day practice return window for three injured players: wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson, along with offensive lineman Gennings Dunker. Both receivers have a chance to play Sunday against Philadelphia, providing depth back to the position group.

McCarthy noted that welcoming contributors back from multi-week absences provides a significant lift to the team.

“I think anytime you have players come back, it’s definitely a boost,” McCarthy said. “I mean, just think about, you know, their personal situation; you know what they’ve gone through here the last four, five, or six weeks. So, yeah, it definitely gives us a boost.”

The Steelers face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

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