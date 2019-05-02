0 New Steelers RB Barry Snell Jr. is a 'throwback' runner

PITTSBURGH - Rookie running back Benny Snell Jr. is exactly what gets Steelers Nation excited. He’s a “throwback” runner who craves contact and fights for every inch on every play.

“My style of running is Steeler football," he said.

His position coach at the University of Kentucky, Eddie Gran, tells me he’ll also fight for the starting role with the Steelers, imeddiately.

“He understands the guy in front of him,” Gran said. “But he’s going to go and he’s going to try and be the starting running back. There’s no question in my mind.”

Absentee running backs, in crucial parts of the season, have been all too common for the Steelers in recent years - whether it’s contract disputes or injury. But according to Gran, that won’t be an issue.

“The guy had broken ribs one week and he kept playing and practicing,” Gran said. “He was a little bit ginger one week but he said, 'Coach, I gotta practice. I gotta know what’s going on.' And that’s what you love about him. He’s old school. You don’t get many like that.”

Snell is rather unique as he often refers to himself in third person. He has a bold personality that lends itself to production where it matters most, on the field.

“Benny gets out there a little bit,” Gran said with a laugh. “But he respects the game, so that’s the one thing that I loved about him.”

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert recently said they need to have more help for James Conner and Jaylen Samuels, and Snell can give the team more “variety.”

To me, that says the days of the workhorse running back with the Steelers could be over, however, if Benny Snell Jr. has anything to say about it, that job will be his and his alone.

