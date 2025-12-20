Pittsburgh Steelers prepping for crucial faceoff against Detroit Lions

The Steelers are making their final preparations for Sunday’s game at Detroit, and Channel 11 just got the injury report.

Unsurprisingly, T.J. Watt will be out on Sunday, now that he’s recovering from an unexpected lung surgery.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> ‘He’s working through it’: J.J. Watt gives update on T.J. Watt after lung injury

Watt has been in the building, but is not practicing with the team.

Sunday’s game against Detroit is important for the Steelers to stay ahead of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.

The Steelers are a touchdown underdog, and Steelers legend and WPXI Steelers analyst Jerome Bettis talked about what the Steelers need to do to get the upset win on Sunday.

“The only way the Steelers win this game, if they can slow the game down,” Bettis said. “The Steelers offense has to be potent. They have to run the football, and when they get into the red zone, they have to score touchdowns, not field goals.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group