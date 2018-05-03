  • Report: Most of Shazier's salary converted to signing bonus by Steelers

    PITTSBURGH - Ryan Shazier will receive most of his 2018 salary as a signing bonus, a league source told ESPN.

    The Steelers converted $8.26 million of the linebacker’s $8.718 million base salary into the bonus, ESPN reported Thursday, one day after Shazier was placed on the physically unable to perform list.

    The move by the Steelers will allow Shazier to receive his money immediately rather than it being spread throughout the season. It does not carry any salary cap consequences.

    Shazier is still classified as a player on the team's roster, even though he will not be playing in the upcoming season as he recovers from a spinal injury suffered during a 2017 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

