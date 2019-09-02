PITTSBURGH - The Steelers and Joe Haden have agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract extension, with a $16.8 million signing bonus to keep him with the team through the 2021 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
CB Joe Haden and the Steelers have agreed to a 2-year, $22 million extension that includes a a $16.8M signing bonus, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2019
Acquired after the 2016 season from the Cleveland Browns, Haden has been arguably the best cornerback on the Steelers roster.
The No. 7 overall pick back in 2010, the 30-year-old Haden has recorded 83 tackles, 19 passes defended and three interceptions in 26 games (all starts) with Pittsburgh over the past two seasons.
Haden and the Steelers have been working on this extension for throughout training camp.
