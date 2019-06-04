ATLANTA - Tuesday will mark 18 months since Ryan Shazier suffered a spinal cord injury at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. That injury left Shazier paralyzed from the waist down.
His comeback has been both amazing and inspiring, and Shazier has been honored by the Pro Football Writers of America with the George Halas Award, which recognizes an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed.
Two days after his injury, Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery. His progress was remarkable. Less than two months after the injury, Shazier, wearing a “Shalieve” sweatshirt, waved a Terrible Towel from a Heinz Field private box during the Steelers playoff game against Jacksonville. In February of 2018, he led the cheers at a Penguins game.
Over the course of the next year, Shazier posted updates on social media. He even posted video of one of his intense workouts.
An emotional milestone moment came in May of this year, when Shazier danced with his wife at their wedding.
Shazier has never given up on his dream of playing football again, and he continues to work with the Steelers coaching staff and front office.
He’s the 51st recipient, and the third Steelers player, to win the Halas Award. Rocky Bleier won the award in 1975, and John Stallworth ten years later. This year’s nominees included Shazier’s teammate, running back James Connor, as well as retired Texans safety Andre Hal, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, and Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman.
