While Antonio Brown has expressed frustration and impatience with the Steelers franchise, his coaches and even ex-teammates in recent weeks, he reached out to fans on Saturday to let them know he’s still grateful for them.
The superstar receiver and the team still aren’t on speaking terms after the 2018 season ended in disappointment and controversy, although he’s made his thoughts known on social media.
One thing I understand about this fan base and that I'll never forget and always appreciate is your passion. Know that it's all love this way and I am forever thankful for #steelernation ! 🙏🏾 (this is not a goodbye, just a thank u) pic.twitter.com/5mCg5pRjXL— Antonio Brown (@AB84) January 20, 2019
The message accompanied a video clip of him being helped off the field toward the end of the 2017 season with a calf injury as the Heinz Field crowd roared “MVP! MVP!”
Brown’s future with the team remains murky after he was ruled out of the final game of the season and his subsequent radio silence with team officials after a series of reported incidents involving practice and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Team president Art Rooney II said the team would not release Brown, but all other options are on the table.
