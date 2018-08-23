Steelers sign linebacker Vince Williams to new 4-year deal

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams has signed a 4-year deal with the team.
The new deal was announced Thursday, and will keep Williams with the franchise through the 2021 season.
Williams had a single-season career high eight sacks 2017.
#Steelers sign LB Vince Wiliiams to a 4-yr deal #WPXI— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) August 23, 2018
In 2013, the Steelers drafted Williams in the sixth round. He’s started in 33 games and has amassed 244 tackles.
The team did not disclose the value of Williams’ new contract, but according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he will be paid more than $6 million per season.
It’s a 4-year new deal worth more than $20M, source said. So, more than $6M per year on his three years the team tacked on. https://t.co/mMDgRuV9Ge— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2018
