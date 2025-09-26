Steelers land in Ireland for historic Dublin game against Vikings

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have landed in Dublin as they get ready to play the first-ever regular-season NFL game in Ireland.

The team posted photos and videos across their social media pages early Friday morning, showing the team arriving.

The two teams will meet in Croke Park on Sunday, which has a capacity of 82,000 fans.

This game is part of the NFL’s effort to expand its global presence, with the Steelers serving as the home team for this historic matchup. The event is one of seven international games scheduled for the 2025 season.

Back here in Pittsburgh, the Downtown Pittsburgh Partnership is hosting a Black and Gold Dublin Watch Party. Sixth Street in Downtown will be open for entertainment, vendors and games starting at 7:30 a.m.

Other watch parties are scheduled all across the area on Sunday. Click here for a full list.

