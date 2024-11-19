Steelers re-sign 2-time Super Bowl Champion safety

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed safety Eric Rowe to their practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday. The Steelers had hosted Rowe for a tryout last week.

Rowe, 32, is a two-time former Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots. He played three games with the Steelers last season after a series of injuries beset their safety position.

A 6-foot-1, 205 pound defensive back, Rowe has played as a box safety, free safety and slot cornerback in his NFL career. Originally a second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, Rowe was traded to the Patriots in 2016, where he won Super Bowls after the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

