Steelers release linebacker with injury settlement

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers reached an injury settlement with linebacker Tyler Murray this week, removing him from their injured reserve list and allowing him to become a free agent, according to the NFL transactions report.

Murray suffered a groin injury during training camp practice on Aug. 6, he was waived with an injury designation on Aug. 7, cleared waivers the following day and reverted to the Steelers’ injured reserve list.

Because groin injuries are rarely season-ending, it was always likely that the Steelers and Murray would reach an injury settlement. Players on the injured reserve list can be paid an injury settlement, which pro-rates their salary for the number of weeks they are expected to miss. The number of weeks’ of Murray’s settlement has not yet been released.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW









©2024 Cox Media Group