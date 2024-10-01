Steelers safety makes jarring statement about team’s practice habits

This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety DeShon Elliott attributed the team’s practice habits for the sluggish performance in Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

“We need to work harder in practice,” Elliott said. “I felt like we could be better. If we want to be a great defense, it starts in practice.”

To be clear, Elliott did not insinuate that the Steelers took the Colts lightly. The attention to detail just needs to be improved significantly.

This isn’t the first time that a Steelers player questioned the team’s practice habits. T.J. Watt basically echoed what Elliot said in a conversation with Rich Eisen last year, which ironically was after the Steelers’ 30-13 loss to the Colts.

