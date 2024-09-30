Local

Medical examiner responds to crash in North Fayette Township

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The medical examiner responded to a crash in North Fayette Township early Monday morning.

The North Fayette Township VFD on Facebook said Noblestown Road is closed in both directions between Margarette Street and Locust Lane.

Our crew at the scene saw emergency crews cutting a pickup truck.

Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There is currently no word on their conition.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

