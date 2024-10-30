Steelers’ T.J. Watt, Calvin Austin III take home AFC Player of the Week honors after Monday’s win

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh Steelers took home AFC Player of the Week honors after an impressive performance in Monday night’s win.

Linebacker T.J. Watt was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week and receiver Calvin Austin III was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Watt had seven tackles and two sacks - including a strip-sack that he recovered near the end of Monday’s 26-18 win over the New York Giants.

“I’m not surprised by it, but it doesn’t mean that it’s not appreciated,” said head coach Mike Tomlin. “I just come to expect it because he’s got a unique talent, a unique approach. Usually that produces unique results with a really consistent tone to it and usually at the most-timely moments. I think the new Steelers are shaking their heads. I think the guys that have been here kind of expect it.”

This is the eighth time Watt has won AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors, previously doing so Weeks 1 and 5 of 2018; Week 2 of 2020; Weeks 6, 13 and 17 of 2021; and Week 18 of 2023.

When the game was tied, Austin returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown. He also pulled in a 29-yard touchdown catch. It was the first two-touchdown game of his career.

“Can’t say enough about Calvin,” said Coach Mike Tomlin after the game. “I thought that’s a big play, that punt return. It was a catalyst for us.

“I talked to Calvin on third down before he took the field. He’d just been close for a couple of weeks. I thought it was his time. He thought it was his time. He delivered.”

Austin said after the game that when Tomlin told him it was his time, he knew he wanted to do something.

“I went 17 games last year and didn’t take a punt back,” said Austin, who won the award for the first time in his career. “That’s not myself and the standard I hold myself to. So, getting in there was almost like a sigh of relief.”

