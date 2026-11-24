PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will wear their Color Rush uniforms during their Black Friday game against the Denver Broncos at Acrisure Stadium.

The team said fans are encouraged to wear black jerseys and attire, matching the Color Rush uniform and creating a unified look in the stadium.

“Black Friday has quickly become a special part of the NFL season, and it’s the perfect opportunity to bring back our fan-favorite Color Rush uniforms,” said Steelers Vice President of Strategy Dan Rooney. “Combined with the energy of a holiday crowd and the global reach of Amazon’s broadcast platform, this game will showcase our team, our city, and our fans to audiences around the world. We look forward to an electric atmosphere at Acrisure Stadium and a memorable Black Friday experience.”

The NFL Color Rush program originally ran during Thursday Night Football games from 2025-2017. The Steelers continued to wear the jerseys as alternate uniforms.

Kickoff for Friday’s game is at 3 p.m.

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