NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — The case against a former New Kensington Police officer is moving forward, but his attorney says he did nothing wrong.

Nathaniel Cochran is accused of giving a woman he had charged money to, and later having those charges withdrawn.

His attorney, Patrick Thomassey, believes a jury will find Cochran did nothing wrong.

“I don’t think personally that he did anything wrong,” Thomassey said.

The former New Kensington police officer faces several misdemeanor charges stemming from a November 2024 traffic stop where he arrested a woman on drug charges.

A joint investigation by the district attorney’s office and county detectives revealed he allegedly had a relationship with the woman that led to the charges against her being dropped.

According to court documents, Cochran withdrew charges against her, citing that she was a confidential informant.

However, the woman told detectives she had never worked as an informant.

Administration officials from the New Kensington Police Department and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General also verified that she was never a confidential informant.

“Police officers don’t tell other police officers about confidential informants because it gets out and that person becomes useless in the criminal justice system, and I think that’s what was going on here, and I think we’ll be able to prove that at trial,” Thomassey said.

Cochran has since resigned from the New Kensington police department.

Thomassey says his client just didn’t want to do the job anymore. But his resignation came a month after he was put on administrative leave following an arrest where he allegedly left a suspect with broken bones and bruises.

Cochran’s formal arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 6.

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