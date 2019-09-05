  • Penguins announce training camp schedule, roster

    By: Taylor Haase, DK Pittsburgh Sports

    The Penguins have invited 54 players -- 31 forwards, 17 defensemen, and six goaltenders -- to training camp, the team announced on Wednesday.

    The camp roster includes 24 players who played at least one game with Pittsburgh last season. The Penguins' top two picks in this summer's draft -- Samuel Poulin and Nathan Legare -- have also been invited.

    The Penguins invited four players on AHL-level deals with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton -- defensemen Matt Abt and Michael Kim, forward Ben Sexton, and goaltender Dustin Tokarski -- to take part in the camp.

