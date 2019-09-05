Penguins announce training camp schedule, roster

The Penguins have invited 54 players -- 31 forwards, 17 defensemen, and six goaltenders -- to training camp, the team announced on Wednesday.
The camp roster includes 24 players who played at least one game with Pittsburgh last season. The Penguins' top two picks in this summer's draft -- Samuel Poulin and Nathan Legare -- have also been invited.
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
The Penguins invited four players on AHL-level deals with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton -- defensemen Matt Abt and Michael Kim, forward Ben Sexton, and goaltender Dustin Tokarski -- to take part in the camp.
TRENDING NOW:
- Alleged drug dealer charged for Mac Miller's deadly overdose
- Timeline of abduction, search and discovery of Nalani Johnson
- Missing toddler found dead in Blairsville, autopsy to be performed Wednesday
- VIDEO: What's that smell in Allegheny County? Turns out, there's an explanation
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}