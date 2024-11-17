Penguins blow 3-goal lead to terrible Sharks, survive in shootout

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Fresh from their humbling loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, Pittsburgh Penguins (7-10-3) coach Mike Sullivan inserted a pair of rookies into the lineup against the San Jose Sharks (5-10-4), and the team scored a trio of goals in the first period, two of which counted.

Things looked quite rosy for the Penguins, but perhaps you’ve heard this story before—the Penguins blew a multi-goal lead. In fact, this time, the Penguins threw away a three-goal lead to San Jose, which was the worst team in hockey last season and has the second-fewest points in the league this season. It was the seventh time in 20 games this season they’ve played hot potato with a big lead.

However, Evgeni Malkin scored the winner in the fifth round of the shootout for the 4-3 SO victory.

San Jose made it t interesting in the third period, and the lead-challenged Penguins didn’t flirt with giving up a 3-0 lead. Because the Penguins openly and aggressively flirted with it.

