Penguins end slide, actually win shootout

The Pittsburgh Penguins got a second chance in 24 hours to beat the Montreal Canadiens. There was little in their game Sunday in their game that resembled their losing effort Saturday as the Penguins played a significantly better, cleaner game.

However, more controversial calls followed the Penguins into the third period, and yet another win in regulation slipped through their grasp, forcing overtime. Then a shootout. But on a momentous day in which Sidney Crosby broke Mario Lemieux’s franchise record of 1723 points, the Penguins did something they haven’t done all season.

They won a shootout. Arturs Silovs stopped two of three shootout attempts. Kevin Hayes and Rickard Rakell scored shootout goals, and the Penguins won 4-3 at PPG Paints Arena.

The eight-game winless streak is over.

