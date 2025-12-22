Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins end slide, actually win shootout

By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com
Canadiens Penguins Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins' Noel Acciari (55) celebrates after his goal with teammate Kris Letang, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Montréal Canadiens in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins got a second chance in 24 hours to beat the Montreal Canadiens. There was little in their game Sunday in their game that resembled their losing effort Saturday as the Penguins played a significantly better, cleaner game.

However, more controversial calls followed the Penguins into the third period, and yet another win in regulation slipped through their grasp, forcing overtime. Then a shootout. But on a momentous day in which Sidney Crosby broke Mario Lemieux’s franchise record of 1723 points, the Penguins did something they haven’t done all season.

They won a shootout. Arturs Silovs stopped two of three shootout attempts. Kevin Hayes and Rickard Rakell scored shootout goals, and the Penguins won 4-3 at PPG Paints Arena.

The eight-game winless streak is over.

Click here to read more on PGHHockeyNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read