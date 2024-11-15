Penguins Game 19, Wins Needed; Lines, Notes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The situation is getting serious. The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-9-3) have just one win in their last five games, and NHL trade rumors have begun after the team traded Lars Eller. The struggling Penguins have one road game amidst an eight-game homestand, and that roadie is Friday as the Penguins visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (5-8-2) at Nationwide Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m.

Update: The Penguins recalled Matt Nieto from his conditioning assignment and appears to be in the lineup. The team will need to activate him from the long-term injured reserve list, but they have ample salary cap space to do so. The team also called up top defenseman prospect Owen Pickering.

Click here to read more from our partners at Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group