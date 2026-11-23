This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Better. Much better, but still not quite good enough. The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-14-2) played their best game in the last handful of offerings, but still had fewer goals on the scoreboard than their opponent, the Dallas Stars (15-6-2).

The hockey term is goalie’d as the Penguins had plenty of good scoring chances, but Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger gobbled them up like leftover stuffing after Thanksgiving, and Dallas beat the Penguins 1-0 at American Airlines Arena.

The Penguins were significantly better in the first period. The Penguins outshot Dallas 12-11, and the Penguins earned a few glorious chances. A Tommy Novak chance from along the right goal line ended with a miraculous Jake Oettinger save. From nearly the same spot a couple of minutes later, Justin Brazeau hit the post.

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