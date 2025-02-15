Penguins make minor trade, swap forwards

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins executed a minor trade Thursday that is unlikely to affect the NHL roster.

The organization dealt Corey Andonovski from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to the St. Louis Blues organization in exchange for 24-year-old forward Mathias Laferriere.

Andonovski, 25, was an undrafted college free agent from Princeton who signed with the Penguins in 2021. He has not made his NHL debut. He’s only played 27 games this season, scoring three goals with five points.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group