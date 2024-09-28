Penguins Preseason Gameday vs. Redwings

DETROIT — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have not yet won a preseason game, losing twice to the Buffalo Sabres. On Saturday, the Penguins will visit the Detroit Red Wings to begin their final week of the preseason.

Faceoff is just after 7 p.m. at Little Caesar’s Arena. Make sure to get some crazy bread and settle in for an interesting Penguins lineup against Detroit.

The Saturday lineup is a nice mix of potential NHL players and the second tier of the Penguins’ NHL lineup.

Who to Watch

A pair of players in direct competition for a Penguins roster spot will play Saturday: Rutger McGroarty and Jesse Puljujarvi. The wingers will get a couple of NHL-worthy centers in the lineup, too. Lars Eller will get a sweater, as will Drew O’Connor, who has slotted at center in the preseason.

