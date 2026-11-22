This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Beginning in the second period, they lost their dog, wife, and pickup truck. The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-13-2) continue to have it within their power to be a bad hockey team replete with defensive indifference at the worst moments. Despite another good first period, and despite being tied after two periods, the Penguins kicked away another opportunity for victory with inexplicable defensive zone coverage.

Nashville Predators (12-6-5) defenseman Jayden Struble scored the winner just a few minutes into the third period, salting the Penguins’ ineptitude, 4-3 at Bridgestone Arena Saturday evening.

Sam Girard and Andrei Kuzmenko scored for the Penguins in the first period, but each also made big, costly mistakes later in the game.

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