PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins and head coach Mike Sullivan have agreed to a 4-year contract extension.
Sullivan is already signed through the end of next season, and the extension will keep him on the Pens bench through the 2023-2024 season.
“Mike has done a great job delivering four, 100-plus point seasons with our team,” Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said. “To win back-to-back Stanley Cups in this era speaks volumes of him as a coach. His instincts in managing the inter-workings of our team both on and off the ice has been impressive.”
