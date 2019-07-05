  • Penguins coach Mike Sullivan signed to 4-year-extension

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins and head coach Mike Sullivan have agreed to a 4-year contract extension.

    Sullivan is already signed through the end of next season, and the extension will keep him on the Pens bench through the 2023-2024 season.

    “Mike has done a great job delivering four, 100-plus point seasons with our team,” Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said. “To win back-to-back Stanley Cups in this era speaks volumes of him as a coach. His instincts in managing the inter-workings of our team both on and off the ice has been impressive.”

