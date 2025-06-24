Pittsburgh Penguins preseason schedule announced

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced their preseason schedule for the 2025-26 season.

The team will play seven preseason games -- four on the road and three at home at PPG Paints Arena.

Below is a look at the full schedule:

Monday, September 22 - Montreal | Bell Centre 7:00 PM

Wednesday, September 24 - Columbus | Nationwide Arena 7:00 PM

Friday, September 26 - Detroit | PPG Paints Arena 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 27 - Columbus | PPG Paints Arena 7:00 PM

Monday, September 29 - Detroit | Little Caesars Arena 7:00 PM

Wednesday, October 1 - Buffalo | KeyBank Center 7:00 PM

Friday, October 3 - Buffalo | PPG Paints Arena 7:00 PM

