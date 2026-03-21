SHOOTOUT WIN: Penguins overcome themselves and earn crucial win over Jets

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Another failed challenge for goaltender interference, another short-handed goal against, and another shootout was certainly not the formula that would seem to equal success, but somehow the Pittsburgh Penguins (35-18-16) still managed to down the Winnipeg Jets (28-29-12) 5-4 in a shooutut at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Penguins have feasted on the Central Divisions with an NHL best 8-2-3 record against Central Division foes and an impressive 16-7-6 against the Western Conference.

On just their second shot of the game, the Penguins opened the scoring when Egor Chinakhov (15) took an Evgeni Malkin pass and then did the rest, turning Winnipeg defenseman Dylan Demelo inside out and taking a sharp left turn across the slot, wristing the puck past off-balance Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to give the Penguins an early 1-0 lead just 1:06 into the game. It was Chinakhov’s 100th career point in the NHL.

In the middle of the announcement of the Chinakhov goal, and on the very next Pittsburgh shot, the Penguins struck again.Rickard Rakell(14) took a beautiful Bryan Rust pass and tapped it past Hellebuyck to put the Penguins up by a pair. The goal came just 56 seconds after the Chinakhov goal.

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