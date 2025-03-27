Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby breaks Wayne Gretzky’s record for most points-per-game seasons in NHL history

By WPXI.com News Staff
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) talks with an official during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky/AP)
BUFFALO — Sidney Crosby has broken an NHL record.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain now holds the record for most points-per-game seasons.

He set the record by scoring a goal against the Buffalo Sabres, assisted by Rickard Rakell. It ensures he will average a point per game for the 20th time in his 20-year career.

Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky previously held the record with 19 seasons.

Crosby leads all active players and ranks ninth in NHL history with 1,676 points.

