Sidney Crosby breaks Wayne Gretzky’s record for most points-per-game seasons in NHL history

BUFFALO — Sidney Crosby has broken an NHL record.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain now holds the record for most points-per-game seasons.

He set the record by scoring a goal against the Buffalo Sabres, assisted by Rickard Rakell. It ensures he will average a point per game for the 20th time in his 20-year career.

Legends chase records. Crosby rewrites them.



Tonight Sidney Crosby clinches his 20th point-per-game season, surpassing Wayne Gretzky for the most in @NHL history. pic.twitter.com/nmWwKOtTjy — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) March 27, 2025

Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky previously held the record with 19 seasons.

Crosby leads all active players and ranks ninth in NHL history with 1,676 points.

